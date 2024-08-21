Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to exit 2024 race and endorse Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to end his independent presidential campaign and endorse former President Donald Trump, according to two sources familiar with the situation. The decision, expected to be announced formally this week, marks a significant shift in the 2024 race. Kennedy’s campaign has been facing challenges, including a decline in public support and recent controversies. His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, hinted at this development earlier, noting a crucial choice between continuing the campaign or aligning with Trump.

Trump’s running mate, Senator JD Vance, confirmed extensive communication between Kennedy and Trump’s campaigns, although he stated that no Cabinet position promises were made. Former President Trump expressed openness to a potential role for Kennedy in his administration, should he win. The campaign is preparing for a major announcement, with Kennedy scheduled to give a speech in Phoenix on Friday, coinciding with Trump’s event in Glendale.

Polls indicate that Kennedy’s exit could benefit Trump, particularly among voters who previously supported Kennedy. The shifting dynamics, including Biden's departure and recent electoral changes, suggest that Kennedy’s departure might influence the election's margins, potentially affecting the overall outcome. The evolving scenario highlights Kennedy’s impact on the 2024 presidential race and the strategic realignment of his campaign.

(Sources: Vaughn Hillyard, Dasha Burns, Katherine Koretski, and Alec Hernández, NBC News)