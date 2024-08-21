QC road mishap injures 15

Authorities reported that at least 15 people were injured early Wednesday when a dump truck collided with a van on the northbound lane of C5 Road in Libis, Quezon City.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said responders struggled to extricate passengers from the van, which was crushed in the impact. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital with fractures.

“We had a hard time removing the passengers in the front because the van was crushed by the impact,” said Senior Fire Officer 3 Bill Astudillo, team leader of the Bureau Fire Protection-Quezon City South Special Rescue Force.

“The backseat passengers had fractures, and there were three people with fractures, so we had to be very careful in getting them out of the van to avoid causing more injury,” he added.

The truck driver said he collided with the van after trying to avoid a motorcycle. He said he was driving at a normal speed.

“I avoided a motorcycle. The L300 van came at the same time,” the driver said.

Reports also said that the van was crushed and overturned, while the dump truck also overturned, spilling sand onto the road. Traffic in the area became heavy as motorists were reduced to using two of the four lanes.