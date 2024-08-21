QC activates health response protocol following mpox case at local spa

Quezon City has activated its health response protocol after a new mpox case was linked to a local spa. The 33-year-old male, who tested positive for mpox, visited the spa and a dermatologist’s clinic in the city. The spa has issued a statement in response to the incident.

Infinity Spa emphasized their commitment to health and safety, stating, "We are cooperating fully with health authorities and have implemented enhanced sanitation measures at our facility. The well-being of our clients is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary steps to prevent any further spread of the virus."

However, the spa has faced additional scrutiny beyond the health concerns. It was found to be lacking necessary business, sanitary, and environmental permits, as well as fire inspection clearance. As a result, the spa has been temporarily closed. The local government is addressing these regulatory issues alongside the health response.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte praised the quick response of the dermatologist who first identified the patient’s symptoms. "It’s good that the doctor was able to respond to the patient’s case quickly so the spread of the virus was avoided," Mayor Belmonte said.

Dr. Rolly Cruz, chief of the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division, reported that 41 individuals who came into contact with the patient have been identified, including employees and clients of both the spa and the clinic. These individuals are currently under mandatory home quarantine or self-monitoring.

The local government continues to monitor the situation and is working closely with health authorities to ensure that all necessary precautions are in place.