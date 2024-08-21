Presidential invite makes Levi smile

Levi Ruivivar can now finally smile.

After getting snubbed during the hero’s welcome last week, Ruivivar is on her way to Manila after getting invited by no less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to a special meeting in Malacañang.

The 18-year-old gymnast said her heart is overflowing with joy as she now gets to enjoy the Olympic celebration with her fellow athletes after missing it last week due to a “miscommunication” between her and the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines.

“Heading to Manila to meet the President,” said Ruivivar, who was expected to land in Manila at 5:30 a.m on Thursday.

“What an honor. Thank you to the President and his office for making this dream come true. Can’t wait to see everyone.”

Ruivivar’s heart was bleeding after failing to get notified about the hero’s welcome and other festivities that the Filipinos prepared for all athletes who competed in the Paris Olympics recently.

GAP president Cynthia Carrion said she didn’t have any intention to leave her out. In fact, all plans were made at the very last minute and Ruivivar was already in the United States when the celebration was formally ironed out.

“The POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) just told us. But we paid for our trip already. We didn’t know the plans. Everything was offered at the last minute,” Carrion said.

“I would have been so proud to be with not only one but four gymnasts on board. If we had known earlier, we would have told them to come.”

Ruivivar admitted that she was hurt by her federation’s failure to inform her about this once in a lifetime celebration that included a State Dinner with the Chief Executive.

In a social media post, she said she would love to attend only if Carrion informed her properly about the details.

“I heard from a member of the Olympic delegation that some sort of event was taking place in Manila to meet the President. On August 7th, I sent a WhatsApp text message to my NSA (national sport association) head stating that I had heard that there was an upcoming event to meet President Bongbong Marcos and I asked what the event entailed,” Ruivivar said together with a screenshot of her conversation with Carrion.

“On August 8th, I received a message stating that it was only for medalists Carlos (Yulo) and the two bronze medalists, the boxers. I responded inquiring if that was in fact, correct because I never received a response or any further information.”

But with President Marcos formally inviting her, Ruivivar can now smile, thinking that all her hard work and sacrifices will finally be recognized.