Pres. Marcos wants accountability over Alice Guo’s exit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday lashed out at possible government personnel involved in the alleged illegal departure of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo from the country.

In his statement, Marcos vowed individuals behind Guo’s exit would be held accountable and face possible suspension should they work for the government.

“The departure of Alice Guo has laid bare the corruption that undermines our justice system and erodes public trust,” the President said.

“Let me be clear: Heads will roll,” he further stressed.

Marcos has compelled his administration to “expose the culprits who have betrayed the people’s trust and aided” in Guo’s departure.

The President also ordered a “full-scale investigation” on the matter.

“Those responsible will be suspended and will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Further, the Office of the President has directed the Department of Justice and the Department of Foreign Affairs to cancel the Philippine passports issued to Guo, her family, and a woman tied to an illegal Philippine Online Gaming Operator (POGO).

“There is no room in this government for anyone who places personal interest above serving the Filipino people with honor, integrity, and justice,” said Marcos.

Guo, using her Philippine passport, reportedly left the Philippines on 19 July and flew to Singapore, then traveled to Indonesia.