PLUUS makes P-pop history at Waterbomb Festival, drops new track ‘SUMMOTION’

PLUUS is back and ready to boost your POPpin’ energy with their new special release, “SUMMOTION.” The band delivers another track that will be on repeat in your playlists.

The new single features a house genre and expresses the essence of summer by incorporating a growl bass from the Dublin genre in the middle of the chorus. PLUUS’ new song encourages listeners to seize the day and embrace every opportunity that comes their way. It’s an upbeat and colorful summer anthem designed to captivate fans, SUM, and new listeners alike, inspiring them to live without hesitation, have fun and freely pursue their passions.

The boys of PLUUS recently graced the highly coveted Waterbomb Festival 2024 in Daejeon and Incheon, South Korea, held in August 2024. They became the first P-pop boy group, along with their sibling girl group, YGIG, to be invited to this major summer music and water play festival in Korea.

In addition, PLUUS received the Best Brand Awards Special Award for Overseas Star Invitation at the 2024 Korea Best Brand Awards — Korea Hallyu Entertainment Awards.

PLUUS hopes that “SUMMOTION” will always energize your day and provide a serotonin boost, especially to their fandom, SUM.