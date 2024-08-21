Phl likely to protest China’s WPS aggression before UN

The Philippines will likely file a protest before a United Nations body against China’s continuing aggressions in the West Philippine Sea.

Presidential Assistant for Maritime Concerns Secretary Andres Centino told reporters that the move is aligned with the designation of additional members for the National Maritime Council, including a solicitor general.

“So that signifies the intent of the government to consider perhaps the filing of case because the Solicitor General is tasked to do these things,” Centino said.

“I would suppose there are United Nations bodies [where we can file the case],” he added.

Meanwhile, NMC spokesman Undersecretary Alexander Lopez slammed China Coast Guard’s “ridiculous” actions against the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels during their most recent confrontation at Escoda Shoal.

“It is actually a code of conduct among seafarers (that) the principle behind it is to ensure safety among vessels of the high seas especially as they went to the extreme of putting (their) vessels at risk. That’s ridiculous on their part.,” Lopez said.

On 19 August, CCG ships deliberately rammed PCG ships while en route to Patag and Lawak Islands in the WPS.

China claims Escoda Shoal as part of its territory.

The shoal, however, lies 75 nautical miles from the coast of mainland Palawan and is considered within the Philippines’ 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone.