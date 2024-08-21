PFP debunks Senate slate rumors

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) president and South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. has dismissed rumors about the administration’s senatorial lineup, clarifying that no official slate has been confirmed.

In a statement on Monday night, Tamayo said that representatives of the coalition parties supporting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had only agreed to submit their candidates by 15 September.

The PFP, Lakas-CMD, Nacionalista Party (NP), and Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) form the administration’s Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas alliance.

Following a meeting of the alliance on Monday night, Senator Imee Marcos revealed a list of its potential candidates for the 2025 elections.

On the list were PFP members former senator Manny Pacquiao, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos, and Senator Francis Tolentino; Lakas-CMD members Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and Erwin Tulfo; NP members former senators Vicente “Tito” Sotto and Panfilo Lacson, Senator Lito Lapid, and Makati Mayor Abby Binay; and NPC members Senators Pia Cayetano and Imee Marcos, and Camille Villar.

Tamayo refuted the list, saying, “Any circulating list is not true.”

He said the PFP will officially announce the administration’s senatorial lineup once it is finalized by the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas.