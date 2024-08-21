Person positive of mpox availed of 'special spa service' — QC gov't

The person who recently tested positive for mpox availed of a “special service” in a spa in Quezon City, the local government unit (LGU) said on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the patient, although not a resident of the city, had visited a dermotology clinic there for consultation and availed of the services of a masseur in a spa.

Belmonte also disclosed that the patient revealed he frequented similar spas in other cities within the same period.

The city government ordered the closure of Infinity Massage Spa along E. Rodriguez Avenue after QC Health Department personnel found out the wellness center failed to renew their business permit.

“Base sa aming record, bukod sa wala silang business permit, wala rin silang mga kinakailangang ancillary permits tulad ng sanitary permit, environmental clearance, at fire inspection certificate (Based on our records, asode from they don’t have the required ancillary permits such as sanitary permit, environmental clearance, and fire inspection certificate,” Belmonte said.

“Illegal silang nag-ooperate, kaya mataas din ang tsansa na may iba pang ilegal na ginagawa doon (They are also operating illegally, so the chances of other illegal things occuring there is high),” she added.

The city’s Business Permit and Licensing Department ordered the temporary closure of AED Infinity Wellness Spa Inc. on Tuesday, 20 August, until further notice.

Meanwhile, upon the doctor’s clinical assessment of the patient, he noticed skin lesions (rash-like) on the arms, face, trunk, back, and other parts of the patient’s body.

He immediately coordinated with the barangay to transport the patient to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine to collect specimens.

“Mabuti at naging maagap ang naging tugon ng doktor sa pasyente kaya’t naiwasan yung pagkalat pa ng virus (Luckily the doctor immediately attendee to the patient which prevented the further spread of the virus),” Belmonte said.

“Kasabay nito, patuloy nating paiigtingin pa ang ating sistema sa pagkontrol at pagtugon sa mpox (Along with this, we will strengthen our system to control and address mpox),” she added.

The QC Health Department advised the public to follow the health protocols set by the Department of Health (DOH), including proper handwashing and avoiding contact with people exhibiting mpox symptoms, as mpox can be transmitted to a person through sexual contact, and close or direct contact (wounds, body fluids, or sputum).

On Monday, the DOH reported the 10th case of mpox in the country, the first in 2024.

The patient, a 33-year-old man residing in the Metro Manila, has no travel history abroad.