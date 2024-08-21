Passenger arrested at NAIA T3 for drug possession

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP) reported that a departing domestic passenger at NAIA Terminal 3 on 20 August, 2024, was arrested for alleged illegal drug possession.

According to the report, the suspect, a 43-year-old Filipino male, was about to board his flight bound for Zamboanga City when he was apprehended. During the final security check, an Office for Transportation Security (OTS) security screening officer discovered a small transparent plastic packet, partially wrapped in yellow tape, containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be illegal drugs.

Subsequent drug testing by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) using the Rigaku Raman spectrometer revealed positive results for methamphetamine and roxithromycin. Additionally, a PDEA narcotic detection dog (NDD) confirmed the presence of dangerous drugs.

The PNP AVSEGROUP promptly placed the suspect under arrest and informed him of his constitutional rights.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Aviation Security Unit NCR and is now facing criminal charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the "Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002."

PNP-AVSEGROUP Director PBGen Christopher N. Abrahano emphasized the organization's commitment to public safety and security, stating, "The PNP AVSEGROUP remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the public against those who are trying to violate the law. We assure the public that we will not tolerate criminal activities jeopardizing security operations in all airports."