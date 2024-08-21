PAOCC identifies Guo’s exit points

Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo may have exited the Philippines through private or backdoor routes, according to Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson Winston John Casio.

In a televised interview on Wednesday, Casio disclosed that Guo is now in Indonesia, having passed through Malaysia and Singapore on her way there.

“We have information indicating that Alice Leal Guo, holding a Philippine passport, was in Kuala Lumpur on 18 July after departing from Denpasar, Bali on 17 July,” Casio said. “She does not appear on commercial flight records or immigration logs.”

The PAOCC is investigating several potential exit points, including the northernmost and westernmost tips of Luzon and a backdoor exit in Mindanao.

Casio noted that the Immigration Look-Out Bulletin Order (ILBO), intended to flag Guo’s movements, failed because she exited the country illegally.

“The ILBO triggers a reportorial mechanism, but no agency reported her exit, indicating that she did not pass through official immigration channels,” he explained.

Even if Guo traveled via private plane or a maritime route, Casio suggested that regulatory agencies should have been alerted due to the ILBO. He also hinted that Guo might have had assistance with her escape.

“It seems someone may have been negligent or provided help,” Casio said.

The PAOCC has coordinated with other government agencies to investigate Guo’s departure.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who also chairs the PAOCC, has ordered the cancellation of Guo’s passport and those of her family following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive.

“If the passports are canceled by the Department of Foreign Affairs, Guo and her family would be unable to use them to enter other countries,” Casio noted.

The cancellation could trigger Interpol blue and red notices, which would facilitate their arrest and return to the Philippines.

“A blue notice and then a red notice by Interpol would alert law enforcement agencies to detain and return them,” Casio said.

The PAOCC is also awaiting the Department of Justice’s decision on the human trafficking complaint lodged against Guo.

The DoJ is exploring options for her return to the Philippines, which could involve extradition if the country she is in has an extradition treaty, or utilizing Interpol’s red notice for international arrest.

“We are considering all options, including extradition or Interpol intervention, to ensure that she faces the complaints against her,” Casio said.

Marcos: Heads will roll

After ordering the DoJ and the DFA to cancel the passports issued to dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Go, her family, and a woman tied to an illegal Philippine Online Gaming Operator (POGO) hub, Marcos lashed out at government personnel who may have assisted the fugitives’ escape.

“The departure of Alice Guo has laid bare the corruption that undermines our justice system and erodes the public trust,” the President said. “Let me be clear: heads will roll.”

Aside from Guo, the passports of her siblings Sheila Leal Guo and Wesley Leal Guo will also be revoked as well as Casandra Ong’s.

“There is no room in this government for anyone who places personal interest above serving the Filipino people with honor, integrity and justice,” Marcos said.

Guo faces perjury raps

Meanwhile, the Senate Legal Counsel is considering filing a perjury affidavit against Guo, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero announced Wednesday.

The affidavit details will be provided to the Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms as Senators Win Gatchalian and Risa Hontiveros lack personal knowledge of who ignored subpoenas or lied during the hearings.

Gatchalian has pushed for criminal charges against Guo for ignoring subpoenas related to a POGO hub investigation and after her true identity as a Chinese national was revealed.

Escudero emphasized the need for a strong case to prevent its dismissal and noted that the case would remain pending until Guo returns to the Philippines, at which point an arrest warrant would be issued.

Escudero also highlighted the need for a general aviation terminal to improve security and prevent similar illegal exits in the future.