P112M shabu found off Pangasinan coast

On Sunday, 18 August, A 29-year-old fisherman from Sitio Abagatanen, Brgy. Macaboboni, Agno, Pangasinan, turned over a suspicious white plastic drum to local authorities after finding it floating in the sea approximately 40 nautical miles west of Brgy. Patar, Bolinao, Pangasinan.

On Tuesday, the province's Provincial Forensic Unit reported its contents to be 16.5 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu. Authorities estimated the street value of the drugs at P112,200,000.

Police authorities in Region 1, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and other relevant agencies, have launched an investigation to trace the origins of the illicit substances.

PBGEN Lou F. Evangelista, Regional Director of PRO 1, expressed his gratitude to the fisherman for his responsible actions and urged the public to report any suspicious activities to support the ongoing fight against drug-related crimes in the region.