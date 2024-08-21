Obiena reaches podium in Switzerland

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena tied for third place with Sondre Guttormsen of Norway and Kurtis Marschall of Australia after going over 5.82 meters at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Switzerland early Thursday (Manila time).

All three pole vaulters only needed one attempt to reach that height, for not only the podium finish but also a cash prize of $ 3500 or over P 197,000 and qualification points for the final in September.

This was vindication for Obiena after finishing in fourth place at the Paris Olympics.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Armand Duplantis of Swededn cleared 6.15m to take gold, while Sam Kendricks of the United States settled for silver with a height of 5.92m.