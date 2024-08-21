Notorious gun-for-hire killed in gunfight

ARAYAT, Pampanga — A gun-for-hire was killed after an armed encounter with the Pampanga police on Monday.

In a report released yesterday, the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPPO) cited that 26-year-old suspect Jojo Garcia Fajardo was killed in an armed encounter in Barangay Cangatba, Porac.

PPPO chief Police Col. Jay Dimaandal said that the suspect, a resident of Arayat, has been the subject of three murder warrants and one robbery warrant.

Dimaandal said that Fajardo is one of the suspects who killed Edmar Lacsamana at the Dr. Emigdio C. Cruz Sr. Memorial Hospital. The victim was shot dead in Barangay San Agustin Norte, Arayat by two men on a motorcycle.

The security guard informed the police, which then issued a flash alarm followed by a joint hot pursuit. The operation led police to Barangay Cangatba, Porac, where Fajardo was cornered.

The suspect engaged in a firefight with police, resulting in his death. Recovered at the scene were a .45 caliber pistol and a cellphone.

Fajardo was also the prime suspect in seven shooting incidents in Arayat, Pampanga, and another in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija.

Director Dimaandal hailed the operation as a decisive victory against criminality in Pampanga. “The death of Fajardo sends a powerful message to all those who believe they can terrorize our communities with impunity — we will find you, and we will bring you down,” he declared.

“This operation is a testament to the relentless dedication of our police force. We will stop at nothing to ensure the safety of our people.”