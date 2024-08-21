No official Senate slate yet under ruling PFP

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) President and South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. denied the supposed senatorial line-up for the administration’s alliance Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas has been filled up for the 2025 midterm elections.

Tamayo, in a statement on Monday night, said the representatives of the coalition parties supporting Ferdinand Marcos Jr. only agreed to the submission of names of their preferred candidates before 15 September.

“Nais ko pong linawin sa taong bayan na wala pa pong line up ang administration para sa mga kandidatong Senador (I want to clarify to the people that the administration does not yet have a line up for Senatorial candidates),” he said.

After the meeting of political parties allied with the Marcos administration on Monday night, Senator Imee Marcos revealed a list of personalities that his brother would endorse for the 2025 elections.

The names were from the ranks of the PFP (former senator Manny Pacquiao, DILG Sec. Benhur Abalos and Senator Francis Tolentino); the Lakas-CMD (Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and Erwin Tulfo); the Nacionalista Party (former senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto, former senator Panfilo Lacson, Sen. Lito Lapid, and Makati Mayor Abby Binay); and the Nationalist People's Coalition (Sen. Pia Cayetano, Sen. Imee Marcos, and Camille Villar).

“[Ang] anumang umiikot na listahan ay walang katotohanan (there’s no truth about the circulating list),” Tamayo said.

Tamayo noted that the PFP itself will announce the administration’s senator lineup once decided by all the members of Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas.