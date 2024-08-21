New sugar federation in Mindanao formed

Major sugarcane associations in Mindanao have formed the Mindanao Federation of Sugarcane Planters, Inc., aiming to grow the industry and have “a bigger voice” in the country.

“We are the last frontier of the sugar industry, and we will expand sugar farms in Mindanao until we can bridge the gap in local sugar demand needed for our country to stop importing and become self-sustainable,” said former Bukidnon Rep. Manuel Antonio Zubiri, who will lead the group of six sugar associations.

He added that the new alliance represents over 50 percent of sugar farmers in Mindanao and plans to increase its membership as Lanao and Davao organizations are expected to join the group.

In 2023, the area planted with sugar in the region increased by about 4,000 hectares. According to Sugar Regulatory Authority Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona, this led to a 20 percent increase in crop production.

Mindanao has a total of nearly 79,000 hectares planted with sugar, with 59,000 hectares located in Bukidnon.

Zubiri noted that sugar farmers in Mindanao contribute about 17 percent of the total sugar output. With expansion plans underway, he expects that “we will be contributing more since Mindanao is the only area left where sugar plantations can still expand.”