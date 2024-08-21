New docu chronicles Eraserheads’ iconic reunion concert and past glories

SB19 is not the first Pinoy band to be the subject of a documentary. The Eraserheads were ahead of them, having been featured in not one but three documentaries. The latest is Combo on the Run, which covers their December 2022 reunion concert, Ang Huling El Bimbo, held at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque.

The band performed 31 songs during the concert, including hits like “Alapaap,” “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “Minsan,” “Pare Ko,” “Magasin,” “Overdrive,” “Huwag Mo Nang Itanong,” “Yoko,” “Sembreak,” “Ligaya,” “Maling Akala” and “With A Smile,” to name a few.

The trailer for the documentary premiered at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 in California, USA, from 25 to 28 July. It is named after one of the songs from the band’s 1993 album Ultraelectromagneticpop! According to a publicity release, the film is about “an unlikely group of disbanded punks who reunited in 2022 during a time of political upheaval and provided reprieve to a country in the face of uncertainty.”

The trailer was made available to the public on 27 July on the Eraserheads’ and DVent Pictures’ official YouTube channels. There are no reports yet on when the actual documentary will be released for public viewing, or if there will be a viewing fee.