Motorists without RFID face fines

Starting 31 August, motorists using expressways with radio frequency identification (RFID) devices, or with insufficient load, face fines under Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2024-001.

The circular, signed by the Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Office (LTO) and Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) on 1 August, will be enforced following its registration at the University of the Philippines-Office of the National Administrative Register (UP-ONAR) on 8 August and its publication in a major newspaper on 16 August.

The penalties under the circular are as follows:

•No Valid ETC Device: First offense: P1,000; Second offense: P2,000; Subsequent offenses: P5,000 per offense;

•Insufficient Load: First offense: P500; Second offense: P1,000; Subsequent offenses: P2,500 per offense;

•Fraudulent or Falsified ETC: First offense: P1,000; Second offense: P2,000; Subsequent offenses: P5,000 per offense.

The TRB noted that nine percent of expressway users with RFID-related violations are causing delays and long queues at toll plazas. The remaining 91 percent are compliant and often face inconvenience due to these errant motorists.

