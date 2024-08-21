Obamas rally Democrats in Chicago

At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, former First Lady Michelle Obama energized attendees with an inspiring message, declaring, “Hope is making a comeback.” Speaking to a packed audience, Obama emphasized the “contagious power of hope” as the party prepares to nominate Kamala Harris as its presidential candidate.

In a powerful follow-up, former President Barack Obama addressed the crowd, affirming that the United States is “ready” for Kamala Harris’s presidency. He praised Harris for her lifelong commitment to advocating for those in need, garnering enthusiastic applause from the convention-goers. Both Obamas’ speeches set a hopeful tone as the Democratic Party officially endorses Harris for the upcoming election.