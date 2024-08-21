WORLD

Obamas rally Democrats in Chicago

Former first lady and ex-president boost Kamala Harris ahead of nomination
Former US President Barack Obama (L) hugs wife Former US First Lady Michelle Obama as he arrives on stage to speak on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 20 August 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party’s nomination for president at the DNC which runs from 19-22 August in Chicago.Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP

At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, former First Lady Michelle Obama energized attendees with an inspiring message, declaring, “Hope is making a comeback.” Speaking to a packed audience, Obama emphasized the “contagious power of hope” as the party prepares to nominate Kamala Harris as its presidential candidate.

In a powerful follow-up, former President Barack Obama addressed the crowd, affirming that the United States is “ready” for Kamala Harris’s presidency. He praised Harris for her lifelong commitment to advocating for those in need, garnering enthusiastic applause from the convention-goers. Both Obamas’ speeches set a hopeful tone as the Democratic Party officially endorses Harris for the upcoming election.

