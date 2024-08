Photos

METRO MANILA BUSINESS CONFERENCE 2024

LOOK: Exhibitors from various banks, LGUs, and government agencies participated in “The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-National Capital Region” for the two-day 2024 Metro Manila Business Conference held at The Manila Hotel. The 2024 MMBC focused on the 3T’s—“Trade, Technology, and Tourism for Sustainable Transformation"—as Department of Tourism Secretary Maria Esperanza Christina Garcia Frasco delivered the keynote on Wednesday, 21 August. | via Larry Cruz