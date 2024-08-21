Maritime council mulls Phl response to China’s actions

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra on Wednesday said the Philippines’ response to the recent collisions between Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels near Escoda Shoal will be determined by the National Maritime Council (NMC).

The NMC is composed of the Secretaries of National Defense, Agriculture, Energy, Environment and Natural Resources, and Foreign Affairs, along with the National Security Adviser. It includes the Secretaries of Finance, Interior and Local Government, Transportation, the Solicitor General, and the Director General of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.

“Any legal action by the Philippines regarding maritime issues in the West Philippine Sea must first be deliberated on by the NMC,” Guevarra said.

The final decision, however, would rest with the President, he said.

The CCG accused the PCG of illegally entering Escoda Shoal and deliberately colliding with a Chinese vessel.

However, the West Philippine Sea task force disputed this, pointing out the Philippine vessels BRP Bagacay and BRP Cape Engaño encountered “unlawful and aggressive maneuvers” by the Chinese vessels en route to Patag and Lawak Islands, which led to the collisions and structural damage to the PCG boats.

The NMC was established under Executive Order 57 that was signed by Marcos.

It aims to bolster the Philippines’ maritime security and raise awareness among Filipinos about maritime issues, particularly in light of China’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea.

The six-page order, signed on 25 March, stressed the need to strengthen maritime security to address challenges that threaten the country’s territorial integrity and the peaceful existence of its people.

Marcos said that enhancing the nation’s maritime security and domain awareness is crucial for addressing the crosscutting issues affecting national security, sovereignty, sovereign rights, and maritime jurisdiction over the country’s extensive maritime zone.

Phl to file protest

The Philippines will likely file a protest before a United Nations body against China’s continuing aggressions in the West Philippine Sea.

Presidential Assistant for Maritime Concerns Secretary Andres Centino told reporters the move is aligned with the designation of additional members of the National Maritime Council, including the Solicitor General.

“So that signifies the intent of the government to consider perhaps the filing of a case because the Solicitor General is tasked to do these things,” Centino said.

“I would suppose there are United Nations bodies [where we can file the case],” he added.

NMC spokesperson Undersecretary Alexander Lopez slammed the CCG’s “ridiculous” actions against the PCG vessels in their most recent confrontation at Escoda Shoal.

“It is actually a code of conduct among seafarers to ensure the safety of vessels in the high seas, (but) they went to the extreme of putting (their) vessels at risk. That was ridiculous on their part,” Lopez said.

Año exchanges info with US

Meanwhile, the National Security Council (NSC) on Wednesday said Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Año and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed China’s recent “dangerous actions” at Bajo de Masinloc and Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

The NSC said Año and Sullivan exchanged information on the current maritime security situation and expressed serious concerns about the illegal, aggressive, and dangerous actions by China’s air force and coast guard against their Philippine counterparts.

During the discussion, Año emphasized the Philippines’ unwavering rights in the West Philippine Sea, asserting that the country’s actions are based on international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award. He also expressed gratitude for the United States’ “unremitting support and ironclad commitment” to the Philippines-United States alliance.

Sullivan praised the recent inaugural Philippines-Vietnam joint coast guard exercise and Manila’s efforts to expand maritime cooperation with like-minded nations in the region and beyond.

The NSC noted that both security chiefs were eager to advance strategic priorities to accelerate the Philippines’ capability development and modernize alliances.