Marikina mayor blasts ‘harassers’

Marikina City Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro on Wednesday said the complaint filed against him seems to be part of a broader pattern of political harassment targeting Mayors for Good Governance.

“This complaint appears to be part of a broader pattern of political harassment and smear attacks. We are seeing similar tactics used against other members of Mayors for Good Governance, including Mayor Benjie Magalong of Baguio, Mayor Jerry Treñas of Iloilo, and Mayor Vico Sotto of Pasig, who have also recently faced similar challenges,” said Teodoro in a statement.

He also raised concerns about the timing of a case filed against him, noting that it coincides with the upcoming filing period.

“The complaint filed against me and other city officials coincides with the upcoming filing of candidacy for the next elections. It’s hard to ignore the timing of this, as it raises some serious questions about the motivations behind it,” said the mayor.

Teodoro also clarified that the PhilHealth funds in question — funds that were reimbursed during the pandemic — remain intact and fully accounted for, as confirmed by audits conducted in previous years.

“While anyone can file a complaint with the Ombudsman, we must question the integrity of those who initiated this case. The allegations made are entirely baseless and unfounded. The funds in question remain intact and fully accounted for, as confirmed by previous audits. Given this, it is difficult to see how there could be any malversation or any violation of the law,” Teodoro said.

Meanwhile, the Mayors for Good Governance have strongly denounced politically motivated attacks against several of its members ahead of the 2025 elections and expressed full support and confidence to Teodoro and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, as well as Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, amid separate complaints filed against them.

“The complaints filed against them with the Ombudsman are an opportunity for the truth to come out and for their names to be cleared,” the group said. “Further, they cannot disregard the possibility that those actions are politically motivated, especially with the filing of candidacies for the 2025 elections approaching.”

“As a movement that advocates for good governance and the fight against corruption, we always prioritize transparency and accountability. These three mayors have demonstrated and continue to embody these principles,” it added.

“They are hoping that the investigation will be fair, and that, in the end, what is right and just will prevail.”

“We will continue to stand firm, fight against wrongdoings, and promote what is best for the Filipino people,” the group said.