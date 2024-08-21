Manila offers over 2K job vacancies

The local government of Manila announced on Wednesday that it has offered at least 2,500 job vacancies during the “Kalinga sa Maynila PESO Job Fair” held in Pandacan, Manila.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said the employment opportunities were offered for high school graduates, college students, and technical and vocational graduates.

The job fair was spearheaded by the Public Employment Service Office-City of Manila under Fernan Bermejo, in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE)-National Capital Region and DoLE NCR Manila Field Office.

Lacuna said the city government regularly holds job fairs in various barangays during Wednesdays.

Jobseekers are advised to wear casual attire, bring 10 copies of their resumes, and follow standard health protocols.

During “Kalinga sa Maynila,” Lacuna brings with her heads of various government offices to provide residents with direct assistance. This saves residents time and money by eliminating the need to visit City Hall for individual services.

Services offered at “Kalinga sa Maynila” include medical consultations, basic medicines, deworming, rabies vaccination, civil registry services, tricycle/parking registration, PWD, solo parent, and senior citizen IDs, clearing/flushing operations, water/electricity/building permit inquiries, notary services and police clearance.