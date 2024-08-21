Legendary Warriors player and coach Alvin Attles passes away at 87

The NBA world is mourning the passing of Golden State Warriors legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Alvin Attles, who died at the age of 87 on 20 August 2024. Attles spent more than six decades with the Warriors organization, leaving an indelible mark as a player, coach, executive, and team ambassador.

As a player, Attles was a key member of the Warriors teams that reached the NBA Finals in 1964 and 1967, playing alongside the iconic Wilt Chamberlain. He later became one of the first Black head coaches in the NBA, leading the Warriors to the 1975 NBA championship. Attles went on to serve as the team's general manager, drafting Hall of Famer Chris Mullin, and remained a beloved ambassador for the franchise until his passing.

"Alvin Attles did not just epitomize what it meant to be a Warrior -- he was Mr. Warrior," the Warriors said in a statement. "His tenacious playing style earned him the affectionate nickname of 'The Destroyer' on the court, but it was his gentle soul, grace and humility off the court that served as a guiding light for the organization for more than six decades." Attles' immense contributions to the Warriors and the game of basketball as a whole will never be forgotten.

(Sources: The Associated Press, CBS Sports)