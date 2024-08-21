Japanese foreign affairs minister meets with Filipino Nikkei-jin

State Minister for Foreign Affairs TSUGE Yoshifumi on 21 August 2024, during his visit to Manila, met with the "Filipino Nikkei-jin".

They exchanged views on the current situation of Filipino Nikkei-jin and the efforts being made by the Japanese government.

President of Manila Central Luzon Nippi Association Inc., Mr. Stephen Querico A. Buñi, and Secretary General of Philippine Nikkei-jin Legal Support Center (PNLSC), Mr. Norihiro Inomata, explained the current situation and activities aimed at identifying Filipino Nikkei-jin and restoring their Japanese nationality. Second-generation Filipino Nikkei-jin, Mr. Jose Takei, also shared his own experiences and hardships over the years.

The Embassy of Japan will continue to provide its utmost support to as many remaining Filipino Nikkei-jin as possible to facilitate the swift restoration of their Japanese nationality and smooth return to Japan.