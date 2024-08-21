EMBASSY

Japanese foreign affairs minister meets with Filipino Nikkei-jin

Back [R-L]: Minister and Consul General Hanada; Atty. Josue Sim Militar Zuniega - Legal Advisor of PNLSC, Manila office; Mr. Norihiro Inomata - Secretary General of PNLSC; Mr. Stephen Querico A. Buñi – President, Manila Central Luzon Nippi Association, Inc.; Ambassador Endo; Ms.Marissa Romero; Senior Regional Coordinator, Second Southeast Asia Division for Foreign Affairs Ono.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs TSUGE Yoshifumi on 21 August 2024, during his visit to Manila, met with the "Filipino Nikkei-jin".

They exchanged views on the current situation of Filipino Nikkei-jin and the efforts being made by the Japanese government.

President of Manila Central Luzon Nippi Association Inc., Mr. Stephen Querico A. Buñi, and Secretary General of Philippine Nikkei-jin Legal Support Center (PNLSC), Mr. Norihiro Inomata, explained the current situation and activities aimed at identifying Filipino Nikkei-jin and restoring their Japanese nationality. Second-generation Filipino Nikkei-jin, Mr. Jose Takei, also shared his own experiences and hardships over the years.

The Embassy of Japan will continue to provide its utmost support to as many remaining Filipino Nikkei-jin as possible to facilitate the swift restoration of their Japanese nationality and smooth return to Japan.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs TSUGE with Mr. TAKEI Jose and Ms.Marissa Romero(Jose's eldest daughter)
