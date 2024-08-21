Japan addresses Pinoy ‘Nikkei-jin’ issues

State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Yoshifumi Tsuge, met with representatives of the “Filipino Nikkei-jin” community during his visit to Manila on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on the current situation of Filipino Nikkei-jin, descendants of Japanese immigrants who settled in the Philippines. Discussions included the efforts by the Japanese government to support them.

Stephen Querico A. Buñi, president of the Manila Central Luzon Nippi Association Inc., and Norihiro Inomata, Secretary General of the Philippine Nikkei-jin Legal Support Center (PNLSC), explained the challenges faced by the community. They discussed ongoing efforts to identify Filipino Nikkei-jin and assist them in regaining their Japanese nationality.

Jose Takei, a second-generation Filipino Nikkei-jin, shared his personal experiences and the hardships faced by the community over the years.

The Japanese Embassy in Manila reiterated its commitment to supporting Filipino Nikkei-jin in regaining their Japanese nationality and facilitating their return to Japan.

In other developments, Japanese Ambassador Kazuya Endo, along with the Philippine Association of the Japanese Government Scholars hosted a send-off reception for new Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholars at his residence in Makati also on Wednesday.

Tsuge was also present at the event and exchanged views with MEXT scholarship alumni and incoming scholars about the program.