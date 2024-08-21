IT’S A BEAUTIFUL LIFE

To become a designer and have my name as a brand.” Farah Abu wrote those words in her yearbook over 20 years ago, when she was just a girl growing up in a small town in Iligan City.

“We didn’t even have a mall!” she exclaims. Perhaps it was destiny manifesting itself early on, nudging Abu toward a statement-making future. Crafted from semi-precious stones, glass beads, feathers and shells, each piece is imbued with as much beauty as she can imagine.

Abu’s love affair with fashion and jewelry began with her mom, whom she considers one of her biggest style influences. As early as grade one, she would set aside outfits for different school events simply because “I did not want to repeat any of them,” she quips. Even sticker earrings given to her by her aunts caught her fancy. Being half Tausug, she was also captivated by the intricate details of her mom’s extensive Muslim jewelry collection. All these influences fueled her passion to create pieces that are not only beautiful but also allow women to see the same beauty in themselves.