Hungry delivery rider loses motorbike, deliveries

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A hungry delivery rider lost his motorcycle including a sack of deliveries Monday afternoon after he stopped at a roadside eatery in barangay 15 to take his late lunch forgetting to take the key and lock his motorcycle.

Police identified the victim as Frederick Albar, 38, a resident of barangay Patag and delivery rider of an online delivery service.

The victim walked into police community precint 1 in Divisoria to seek police assistance for the recovery of his motorcycle and deliveries that cost almost P50,000.

Investigation showed that the victim was making his delivery rounds when he realized that he has not taken his lunch and he was very hungry, he scoured eateries along the road and found one. He reportedly parked his motorcycle several meters and proceeded immediately to take his late lunch.

However, because of his hunger he forgot to get the key and lock his motorcycle.

After eating, he searched for the keys in his pocket only to realize that he left it in the ignition. He hurriedly looked for his motorcycle but it was nowhere where he parked it.

Also gone were a sacksful of paid deliveries amounting to P30,000 and cash on delivery parcels estimated at P20,000.

Police are now conducting follow up operations by reviewing CCTV footage in the area to identify the suspect and to track down his escape routes from the crime scene.