Hop Inn, AirAsia ink loyalty rewards partnership

Manila, Philippines, 19 August — Hop Inn Hotel, a leading budget hotel network in Asia Pacific, celebrated the opening of its 10th hotel in the Philippines by forging a partnership with AirAsia Philippines.

Hop Inn and the budget airline are launching the “Hop Inn 10 Hotels: Stay and Fly Promo,” offering loyal customers a chance to fly for free to Japan and various destinations in the Philippines with AirAsia.

Founded in 2014, Hop Inn now operates over 70 budget hotels across Thailand, the Philippines, and Japan. The brand is expanding further in the Asia-Pacific region with a P16-billion investment plan, aiming to operate over 150 hotels and 14,000 rooms by 2030.

Since its launch in the Philippines in 2016, Hop Inn has grown to include 7 hotels in Metro Manila and 3 more in Cebu, Iloilo, and, most recently, Davao.

Kirill Mokronosov, Senior Vice President of International Operations at Hop Inn, said, “Our 10th Hop Inn Hotel in the Philippines is a testament to our commitment in offering comfortable, convenient, and accessible travel experiences to everyone. This is a value we strongly share with AirAsia, APAC pioneer in low-cost travel, a brand which for 15 consecutive years, has been recognized as the world’s best in airline service excellence, providing affordable and safe flights for all.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Hop Inn Hotel as they reach this milestone with their 10th hotel in the country. Our partnership reinforces our shared vision of enhancing the travel industry in the country, making it easier and more accessible for Filipinos to explore ASEAN and beyond” said AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla.