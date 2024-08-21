HEART AND SOUL

Both chefs recommend, “For first-time diners, try the dishes cooked with binchotan, especially the Blue Marlin and Octopus.” Dishes are complemented by cocktails, spirits and libations created by principal mixologist Louis, who brings his expertise and vision for bespoke cocktails to O/S from his experience at Raffles Singapore and Burnt Ends.

“We’re only scratching the surface of what can and will be. We cook what we like to eat, and I think it comes through. I’m excited to play with fire and the ideas of what I can do with binchotan, as well as the open flames and smoke,” says chef Sean. The driving force seems to be a constant search for something new, akin to a discovery in every soul-searching adventure. Chef Anna adds, “That’s where we are with O/S — trying to figure out which Asian flavors we are familiar with and how to either present them differently or be bold enough to marry them with Western techniques.”

More than just a place for hearty dishes and foodie indulgence, this haven is anchored in good vibrations and a sense of comfort. “We wanted O/S to be a gathering place for those who live around us. We want the space to be comfortable enough for a quick meal or a glass of wine after work, but also special enough for celebrating milestones,” says chef Anna. Dark wood, midnight blue upholstery and touches of copper evoke a sense of ease and familiarity. Chef Sean adds, “It’s got a living vibe to it. What we’re building is a lifestyle — a true chef-driven concept where the chef is present every night, and we are hands-on with the curation.”

Oak & Smoke is located on the ground floor of Pacquiao Mansion, 324 H.V. Dela Costa Street, Makati City. It is open from Monday to Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the bar open until 1 a.m. For updates, follow @oakandsmoke.ph on Instagram.