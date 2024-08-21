Go, DOH discuss HEA concerns at Senate health hearing

In a public hearing on Tuesday, 20 August, the Senate Committee on Health, chaired by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, discussed several issues pertaining to Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) claims with representatives from the Department of Health (DOH) and the United Private Hospital Unions of the Philippines.

Under Republic Act No. 11712, eligible healthcare workers are entitled to HEA for every month of service during the state of public health emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The payout depends on whether these workers were deployed in low, medium, or high risk areas.

During the hearing, Senator Go expressed his deep concern over the ongoing delays in HEA payments. He stressed that despite multiple hearings and promises from the DOH and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), many healthcare workers have been left waiting.

"Ang target po nila ay by October. At ang concern ko po dito until now, na ‘yung mga darating pa, mga hindi pa nakikita, marami pa rin sumisigaw… HEA pa rin sila ng HEA," he said.

While acknowledging progress as the DBM and DOH work to reconcile records and expedite HEA releases, Go recognized that much work remains, particularly in addressing the appeals from healthcare workers who claim they have not yet received their emergency allowances.

Hospital Workers' View

Go then invited Ronald Ignacio, spokesperson for the United Private Hospital Unions of the Philippines, to share other ongoing concerns of healthcare workers.

Ignacio noted that the public hearings on health have made a difference, particularly in processing HEA claims. "Ngayon, napansin nga po namin, gumalaw na po ‘yung Health Emergency Allowance," he said.

Ignacio shared that some hospitals have recently received payments for 19 months' worth of HEA, although these payments have not yet been fully disbursed to the healthcare workers' accounts.

However, Ignacio also highlighted that many hospitals are still waiting for their HEA payments, with some facing substantial delays. He expressed concerns about non-unionized hospitals, where healthcare workers lack a platform to voice their concerns and may even be penalized for inquiring about their emergency allowances.

In response to Ignacio's points, Go reiterated his commitment to address their concerns and continue appealing to executive agencies until all qualified healthcare workers receive what they are rightfully owed. He urged the DOH to be more accessible to appeals and reach out to health workers who lack a platform to express their concerns.

Meanwhile, DOH Undersecretary Achilles Gerard Bravo outlined the phased release of funds coordinated with the DBM. However, Bravo also mentioned a significant challenge: the influx of appeals and late submissions that have emerged since the hearings began.

"After sa cut-off date natin sa 20 May, naka-receive pa rin kami ng a lot of requests for appeals. Ito ‘yung tinatawag na appeals," Bravo explained, noting that these appeals mostly come from healthcare workers under local government units (LGUs).

Go stressed the importance of addressing these appeals promptly, as they represent legitimate claims from healthcare workers. "Ang problema nito, maraming appeals, ‘no? DBM, marami pa pong appeals sa ngayon. Baka pwede n’yong i-anticipate po ‘yan," he urged the DBM representatives present.

Go then advocated for including these appeals in future budget considerations to cover validated claims.

"Siyempre, ngayon, nasa Kongreso na po ‘yung budget deliberation. Ngayon, dito po sa Senado. Baka by the time na makikita niyo na may mga pending pa pala sa mga appeals na HEA at qualified po sila, baka pwede n’yong gawan ng paraan in anticipation, kahit malagay n’yo man sa unprogrammed," he recommended.

DOH Usec. Bravo provided insights into the increasing volume of appeals and submissions, noting the committee's influence: "Mr. Chair, we have regularly coordinated with DBM especially on the appeals. We have but we still have to validate if these claims are correct.”

Go's Hearings Boosted Claims

“Actually, lumaki ‘yung appeals at late submissions because of your committee hearings. Nung nalaman ng mga health workers na we are very serious in paying them, ngayon pa lang sila nagsasubmit,” the DOH rep shared.

Go responded: "Ibig sabihin ‘di sila naniwala na seryoso kayo na bayaran sila? So ngayon, after several hearings, after five hearings, sulit po ang ating pangungulit since siniseryoso na po nila na talagang meron silang obligasyon ang gobyerno. At services rendered na po ito, pinaghirapan po ito, dapat po ibigay po ito sa ating mga health workers.

In response, Ignacio expressed appreciation for the progress made, particularly the impact of the hearings on HEA claims processing. "Napakalaking bagay po ng pagkakataon na binigay ‘yung platform po sa amin para makapagsalita at maging boses po ng mga healthcare workers po sa buong Pilipinas," he said.

Go emphasized that the Senate Committee on Health would continue to oversee the disbursement of HEA and ensure that all legitimate claims are honored.

"Tututukan po natin ito... At ‘yung sinasabi n’yo pong mga non-unionized hospitals, part po ito ng mga appeals, no? Please check kung qualified na man po," he concluded.