Firearm, grenade seized during Ilocos Norte arrest

A coordinated operation led by the Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit (PPDEU) and supported by multiple law enforcement agencies successfully executed a search warrant in Brgy. Nagrebcan, Badoc, Ilocos Norte. The warrant, issued by Honorable Judge Felix G. Salvador of RTC Branch 17, Batac City, targeted violations under Section 11 of RA 9165. The operation took place from 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM on 20 August, 2024.

During the operation, authorities arrested Hadji Palafox y Tacbian, also known as Sokoy, a 46-year-old barangay kagawad of Nagrebcan. As law enforcement approached Palafox’s residence, the suspect attempted to flee into a nearby forested area but was swiftly apprehended by the team.

A thorough search of the suspect's belongings and property led to the discovery of a high-powered firearm, ammunition, and a hand grenade, all of which were seized as evidence. The marking and inventory of the seized items were conducted on-site in the presence of the suspect, media representatives, and barangay officials.