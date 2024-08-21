Family flicks that will warm your heart

The upcoming four-day weekend is a perfect chance to relax and enjoy some time alone or with family and friends. What better way to do that than by binge-watching heartwarming family movies and series on Disney+? These titles will make your long weekend so enjoyable, you’ll wish it could last longer.
‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ (1993)
Robin Williams in drag is the world’s most lovable nanny you’d love to have. This ‘90s classic is a touching movie that mixes comedy gold with heartfelt moments about family and love, reminding you that sometimes, you just have to get creative to keep the fam together.
‘Little Miss Sunshine’ (2006)
One unique and unforgettable road trip, anyone? This indie gem is a rollercoaster of emotions, following a quirky family’s hilarious, heartwarming and sometimes heartbreaking efforts all geared towards helping a young girl’s dream to join a beauty pageant come true. This is perfect for when you need a good laugh and a little affirmation that being different is actually pretty cool.
‘The Descendants’ (2011)
How about a movie that has Hawaii as its breathtaking backdrop? Beautiful not only for its setting, but also for its heart-tugging message of how in unexpected ways, life can bring you closer to the ones you love. The film stars George Clooney as a father grappling with a family tragedy and trying to reconnect with his daughters, making it a poignant watch for when you’re in the mood for something both moving and introspective.
‘The Parent Trap’ (1998)
This is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good twin-swap story. Lindsay Lohan shines in this family-friendly flick about long-lost sisters who scheme to get their parents back together. It’s an excellent mix of mischief, nostalgia and pure fun.
‘Fresh off the Boat’ (2015)
Loosely inspired by the life of chef and food personality Eddie Huang, the series is all about growing up Asian-American in ‘90s Florida. It’s relatable, it’s funny, and it’s packed with feel-good family values and no-nonsense, pragmatic teachable moments with matriarch Jessica that will have you hooked.
‘Empire’ (2015)
Want some major family drama? Lucious, Cookie and the Lyons are here to bring you exactly that. These characters serve it hot with a side of killer music. The show dives deep into the ups and downs of a hip-hop dynasty, with enough twists and turns to keep you on the edge of your seat. If juicy family feud or a soundtrack that slaps is your thing, then this one’s for you.
‘Arrested Development’ (2003)
Meet the Bluths — a dysfunctional family like no other. Considered by critics as one of the all-time greats, this satire is pure comedy genius, with its quick wit, zany characters, and plot twists that’ll leave you laughing out loud. It’s a binge-worthy classic for when you just need to unwind and enjoy some clever albeit absurd humor.
‘Black-ish’ (2014)
Be aware about important matters in life and laugh while doing it. This series is more than just a sitcom — it’s a clever, funny take on modern family life that tackles social issues with a whole lot of heart. The Johnson family is #goals — everyone is unapologetically themselves and always open for honest conversations to foster understanding and growth in their household.