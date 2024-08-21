Family flicks that will warm your heart

The upcoming four-day weekend is a perfect chance to relax and enjoy some time alone or with family and friends. What better way to do that than by binge-watching heartwarming family movies and series on Disney+? These titles will make your long weekend so enjoyable, you’ll wish it could last longer.

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ (1993)

Robin Williams in drag is the world’s most lovable nanny you’d love to have. This ‘90s classic is a touching movie that mixes comedy gold with heartfelt moments about family and love, reminding you that sometimes, you just have to get creative to keep the fam together.