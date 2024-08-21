Escudero backs firearms’ industry

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero has urged the government to support the local firearms manufacturing industry and make it easier for law-abiding citizens to obtain gun licenses.

This comes as the Senate President graced the opening of the 30th Defense and Sporting Arms Show.

Escudero, a gun enthusiast, argued that stricter gun control measures have led to a thriving black market.

“If you use a gun for a crime, you won’t get a license,” said the Senate President. “You’ll just buy it on the black market.”

Escudero added that the Senate is pushing for amendments to gun laws to make the industry more productive and encourage responsible gun ownership for sporting purposes and self-defense.

He also that the Senate has already passed the Self-Reliance Defense Act, which aims to boost local firearms manufacturing.

“We will give incentives to our local firearms manufacturers, and foreign investors can own up to 40 percent,” Escudero said.

Meantime, the newly elected president of the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers Inc. (AFAD) Edwin Lim echoed Escudero’s sentiments, saying the group supports efforts to promote responsible gun ownership.

“We’re happy with the support of the Senate and other government law enforcing agencies,” Lim said.