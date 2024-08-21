EASL set for explosive opener

The East Asia Super League (EASL) is set for an explosive opening salvo on 2 October with San Miguel Beer facing KT Sonicboom at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Powered by former Memphis Grizzlies guard Jordan Adams and eight-time Philippine Basketball Association Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, the Beermen will be intact when they face the Suwon-based Korean ballclub in the opener followed by the match between Meralco and Macao Black Bears.

The expanded group stage will run until 12 February followed by the four-game Final Four championship weekend from 7 to 9 December.

Aside from the tip-off, the prestigious regional basketball league will also hold its Mid-Season Classic on 11 December featuring Taoyuan Pilots against KT Sonicboom and Macao Black Bears versus New Taipei Kings.

Just last week, the EASL announced its expansion from eight to 10 teams with the addition of new entrants Hong Kong Eastern and the Macau Black Bears, increasing the number of games from 24 to 30.

The five Group A teams are B.LEAGUE champion Hiroshima Dragonflies, Korean Basketball League (KBL) runner-up Suwon KT Sonicboom, P. LEAGUE+ runner-up Taoyuan Pauian Pilots, PBA Governors’ Cup champion San Miguel Beermen, and the HKSAR champion Hong Kong Eastern.

The five Group B teams are B.LEAGUE runner-up Ryukyu Golden Kings, KBL champion Busan KCC Egis, P.LEAGUE+ champion New Taipei Kings, PBA Philippine Cup champion Meralco Bolts, and Macau SAR champion Black Bears.