Eala boosts U.S. Open bid

Alex Eala kicked off her hunt for a slot in the US Open main draw on a high note following a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 win over Maddison Inglis of Australia in the first round of the qualifiers in Court 14 of Flushing Meadows in New York City last Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Eala displayed impressive form from start to finish, prompting her to wrap up the match in two hours and three minutes that sent him two wins away from making it to the main draw of the prestigious Grand Slam event.

The US Open is Eala’s last chance to advance to the main draw this year after failing to advance in the French Open and Wimbledon.

Ranked No. 147 in the world, Eala won her first two matches in the French Open qualifiers last May before suffering a 6-4, 6-7, 4-6 loss to Julia Riera of Argentina in the final qualifying round that sent her crashing out of the main draw.

It was deja vu for the two-time Asian Games bronze medalist in Wimbledon last June as she also won her first two matches in the qualifiers before bowing to Lulu Sun of New Zealand, 6-7, 5-7, in her third match in the qualifiers.

But this time, the Filipina tennis sensation is very confident that she can turn her fortune around as she returns to the same city where she won her junior girls Grand Slam singles title in 2022.

The two-time junior girls Grand Slam champion is competing against Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain in the second round at press time for a win that will send her to the third round either against Ma Yexin of China or Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.