DSWD faces P18-B budget cut for 2025

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the agency responsible for administering social protection and poverty-reduction programs and services, faces over P18 billion cut in the proposed 2025 national budget.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the agency's proposed budget under the 2025 National Expenditure Program amounted to P229.79 billion. Of this, the Department of Budget and Management had allocated only P226.66 billion to the Office of the Secretary.

Gatchalian lamented that the proposed P226.7 billion is P18.378 billion less, or 7.5 percent lower than the current year's budget of P245.04 billion under the General Appropriations Act.

The remaining budget will be divided among the attached agencies of the DSWD, namely, the Council for the Welfare of Children (P146.615 million), the National Authority for Child Care (P567.998 million), the National Council on Disability Affairs (P122.391 million), and the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (P119.799 million).

The National Anti-Poverty Commission, the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor, and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, agencies under DSWD's supervision, will receive P359.058 million, P205.675 million, and P1.60 billion, respectively.

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez called into question the DBM’s decision to implement such a significant budget slash, considering that the DSWD is running various crucial social services and programs that cater to the most vulnerable sector.

"I will move not only for the approval of the budget, [but I will also] going to move for the restoration of at least of P18.3 billion that we reduce,” Rodriguez said during the House Committee on Appropriations budget hearing on the DSWD on Wednesday.

According to Gatchalian, “There are some programs that no longer appear in the NEP this year but we are hoping that when it goes to the legislative mill [it will be] reinstated."

"We will do that, Mr. Chair. How can a best-performing agency be reduced by the DBM in its budget? We see there is a reduction of P18.3 billion or 7.5 [percent],” Rodriguez lamented.

Kabayan Rep. Ron Salo, meanwhile, backed Rodriguez in calling for the restoration of thDSWD’s slashed budget, citing the efficiency of the out-reach programs being undertaken by the agency, including the" "Oplan Pag-Abot,” which extends support to vulnerable individuals in street situations.

The "Oplan Pag-Abot" is one of the DSWD’s flagship programs that aim to aid homeless children, families, and the less fortunate by providing them with appropriate interventions, including returning them to their place of origin, relocating them areas near Metro Manila, and providing temporary shelter in transitional facilities, or placement in long-term residential centers.

"This is a show of concern for our countrymen especially those who are most in need. I commend [the DSWD] for that wonderful effort,” Salo averred.

ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo, who held the post of DSWD chief prior to Gatchalian’s appointment, joined his colleagues in rallying for a greater allocation for the DSWD."

"Madam chair, I will only amend the request of my colleagues here to [reinstate the budget]. Actually. I will not [ask to reinstate it], I would have asked for the Department of Budget and Management to increase it,” Tulfo stressed.

"I think the budget of the DSWD is insufficient. I know this Madam chair because I became a secretary myself and it is very difficult to act if there is not enough budget," he added.