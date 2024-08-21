DSWD faces P18-B budget cut

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the agency responsible for administering social protection and poverty reduction programs and services, faces an over P18-billion cut in the proposed 2025 national budget.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian revealed the agency’s proposed budget for the 2025 National Expenditure Program (NEP) was P229.79 billion. The Department of Budget and Management, however, slashed this to P226.66 billion.

Gatchalian lamented that the P226.7 billion is P18.378 billion less, or 7.5 percent lower, than the current year’s budget of P245.04 billion under the General Appropriations Act.

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez questioned the DBM’s decision to cut the DSWD budget, considering the department runs various crucial social services and programs that cater to the most vulnerable sector.

“I will move not only for the approval of the budget, [but I will also] move for the restoration of at least the P18.3 billion that was reduced,” Rodriguez said during the House Committee on Appropriations hearing on the DSWD budget on Wednesday.

According to Gatchalian, “There are some programs that no longer appear in the NEP this year but we are hoping that when it goes to the legislative mill [it will be] reinstated.”

“We will do that, Mr. Chair. How can a best-performing agency be reduced of its budget by the DBM? We see there is a reduction of P18.3 billion or 7.5 [percent],” Rodriguez said.

Kabayan Rep. Ron Salo, meanwhile, backed Rodriguez in calling for the restoration of the DSWD’s slashed budget, citing the efficiency of the outreach programs being undertaken by the agency, including “Oplan Pag-Abot,” which extends support to vulnerable individuals in street situations.

“Oplan Pag-Abot” is one of the DSWD’s flagship programs that aids homeless children, families, and the less fortunate by providing them with appropriate interventions, including returning them to their places of origin, relocating them to areas near Metro Manila, and providing temporary shelter in transitional facilities, or placement in long-term residential centers.

ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo, who held the post of DSWD chief before Gatchalian’s appointment, joined his colleagues in rallying for a greater allocation for the agency.

“Madam chair, I will only amend the request of my colleagues here to [reinstate the budget]. Actually. I will not [ask to reinstate it], I would have asked for the Department of Budget and Management to increase it,” Tulfo said.

“I think the budget of the DSWD is insufficient. I know this, madam chair, because I was a secretary myself and it is very difficult to act if there is not enough budget,” he added.