DepEd, BARMM join hands

The Department of Education (DepEd) forged a pact with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) for the implementation of the Teacher Effectiveness and Competencies Enhancement Project (TEACEP) which aims to enhance educational support for teachers.

TEACEP, developed in collaboration with the World Bank, is designed to support DepEd’s initiative to improve the quality of education and equitable access to teaching from Kindergarten to Grade 6 through enhanced teacher professional development training.

The project focuses on boosting teacher effectiveness, particularly in literacy and numeracy, by providing in-service training for teachers. It also incorporates a coaching and instructional leadership model aimed at fostering professional growth among teachers and school leaders.

TEACEP is closely aligned with the Basic Education Development Plan 2030 and the National Learning Recovery Program, which address the educational challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additionally, TEACEP will support BARMM’s contextualized education initiatives, such as the Bangsamoro Education Reform and Development Plan and the Bangsamoro Development Plan, with the goal of strengthening the region’s capacity to deliver effective teaching and learning resources. The memorandum of agreement outlines the three main components of the project: enhancing teaching practices for teachers and school leaders, providing adequate resources for effective teaching and learning, and establishing a robust framework for project management, monitoring, and evaluation.

As an initial step under Component 1, BARMM will identify public elementary school teachers (Kindergarten to Grade 6), school heads, Education Program Supervisors, and Public Schools District Supervisors who will participate in the training.