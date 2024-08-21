Departing passenger intercepted for drugs

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) arrested a departing domestic passenger at NAIA Terminal 3 recently for alleged illegal drug possession.

Reports said that the suspect, a 43-year-old Filipino male, was apprehended during a final security check before boarding a flight to Zamboanga City.

An Office for Transportation Security (OTS) security screening officer discovered a small plastic packet containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be illegal drugs.

Drug testing by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency confirmed the presence of methamphetamine and roxithromycin. A PDEA Narcotic Detection Dog check also indicated the presence of dangerous drugs.

The PNP Aviation Security Group promptly placed the suspect under arrest and informed him of his constitutional rights.

The proceedings were recorded using an alternative recording device in accordance with the Supreme Court’s “Rules on the Use of Body-Worn Cameras in the Execution of Warrants.”

Authorities said that the suspect is currently in the custody of the Aviation Security Unit NCR and is facing criminal charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.”