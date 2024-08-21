DA distributes fuel subsidy to Tarlac farmers

Tarlac City, Tarlac — The Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon, led by the Fields Operations Division, distributed fuel subsidies to farmers in the province on 19 August at the Bulwagan ng Kanlahi, Diwa ng Tarlac.

According to Regional Executive Director Dr. Eduardo L. Lapuz, Jr., the Fuel Subsidy Caravan is designed to assist farmers affected by recent increases in fuel prices.

Governor Susan Yap, Vice Governor Carlito David, and other officials from the DA and the local governments of Tarlac joined Lapuz during the distribution of the fuel subsidies.

The DA partnered with the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) to distribute Fuel Assistance Cards, each pre-loaded with P3,000. These cards can be used to purchase diesel or gasoline at any gas station that accepts card payments or uses Portable Card Machines (PCMs).

On the first day, a total of 500 qualified farmers, who cultivate corn and vegetables, received the fuel subsidies. The DA aims to distribute these subsidies to a total of 2,410 farmers across the entire province of Tarlac.