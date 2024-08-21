Cebu City mandates underground power, telco lines

The Cebu City Council has approved an ordinance which requires all electrical power lines, cables, and telecommunication and television lines be installed underground.

Known as City Ordinance 2750, the measure, authored by North District City Councillor Jerry Guardo aims to protect utilities from natural calamities and improve the city's aesthetics.

Guardo explained that placing lines underground would prevent or minimize blackouts and interruptions, and make them more resistant to natural calamities.

Underground lines and cables are proven safer and more reliable.

The ordinance primarily focuses on telecommunications wires, as 60 percent of existing Telco wires are no longer in use. The tangled overhead wires have accumulated over the past 20 years due to lack of maintenance and regular clearing operations.

"On the issue of flooding, the water is only on the surface of the road. Electrical power lines and cable lines that are installed underground will not be affected," Guardo said.

However, North District City Councillor and minority leader Nestor Archival expressed concern on the potential costs to consumers.

"If you're going to put all the electrical underground, all the expenses will be paid by all of us," Archival warned, noting that capital expenses for distribution companies are typically charged to consumers.

Guardo clarified though that there will be separate implementation for electrical wires, with the initial focus on Telco wires.

He said that within six months of the Ordinance, all aerial wires, cables, and poles would be removed by the respective utility companies.

In July 2023, the Cebu City Government reported that 80 percent of Spaghetti Wires Eradication Program has been completed since it started in 2019.