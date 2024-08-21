Catchy fish

Not all fish in the ocean are real.

In Lake Zurich’s chilly waters in Switzerland, one swims with a camera to shoot underwater scenes. It also has a mission, which is to collect water samples and bring them to engineering students at ETH Zurich for analysis. The students look for traces of fish DNA to identify the kinds of fish that live in the waters.

The fish called Eve is actually a robot developed by the students for the study of ocean ecosystems. Built-in pumps help it swim. The autonomous underwater vehicle also has a sonar that allows it to avoid obstacles.

Meanwhile, some 20 miles off of Cornwall’s coast in the United Kingdom, British fisherman Richard West, 35, recently caught a tiny “shark” that excited him.

West recognized the fish as among the 51,800 “sharks” lost at sea in 1997. It was part of a cargo of Lego toys on board the Tokio Express that sank in a strong gale nearly 30 years ago, and he knew the Lego toy that he played with as a child.

Nearly five million Lego bricks and 62 cargo containers went overboard with the Tokio Express. The one found by West was the first shark piece from the lost Lego cargo ever to be found, New York Post (NYP) reports.

It belonged to one of three sets of marine-themed Lego products labeled Shark Cage Cove, Shark Attack and Deep Sea Bounty, according to NYP.

West has shared his find with the “Lego Lost at Sea” project composed of people who have found Legos that have been washing up on the beaches.