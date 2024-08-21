Cafe Mary Grace opens new branch at EK Portico

The country's first and only world-class theme park Enchanted Kingdom partners with iconic Filipino brand Cafe Mary Grace in bringing more magical experiences to all during the latters’ soft opening at the EK Portico in Santa Rosa City.

“As a proud Filipino company, Enchanted Kingdom has always been committed to partnering with fellow local brands. This partnership with Cafe Mary Grace is a testament to this, as we are also steadfast in providing wholesome family leisure and magical experiences to all of our guests,” said Anna Mamon-Aban, EK Head of Business Development and Digital Transformation.

From its roots as a home-based baking business when it was first established in 1983, Cafe Mary Grace has grown into becoming a well-loved bakeshop and cafe in the country. More than its signature homemade baked goods and homegrown dishes, it also offers the goodness and warmth of home in each of its physical branches for families and customers to enjoy.

“Cafe Mary Grace offers a welcoming space where families can unwind and savor comforting pastries and delicious meals. Through this partnership, we aim to extend the Warmth of Home not just to park visitors but also to local communities. It’s truly gratifying to join forces with another esteemed Filipino company that values the importance of family,” Jessa Arellano, Brand Marketing Officer, shared.

As an opening treat, Cafe Mary Grace is introducing the Welcome Home Treat, offering guests a complimentary glass of Sangria for every purchase of any All-day breakfast or any Flavorful Pasta from 16 August to 16 September 2024.

Additionally, guests can enjoy a park-exclusive Merienda Pairing which features a selection of the cafe’s baked goods paired with Mary Grace Hot Chocolate or coffee (americano or latte) for a special price. This Merienda Pairing is also available from 16 August to 16 September 2024.

For the month of August, Cafe Mary Grace at EK will be open every Monday to Tuesday (11am to 8pm), Wednesday to Thursday (10am to 8pm), and Friday to Sunday (8am to 10pm).