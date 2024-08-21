BPI sets up Subic Plant Quarantine Service

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — The Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) opened a Plant Quarantine Service (PQS) office inside this premier Freeport, providing better and more efficient way to safeguard the agricultural industry of the Philippines.

Agricultural Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chairman and administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño led the inauguration of the National Plant Quarantine Services Division (NPQSD) office at the Subic Bay Freeport on Tuesday.

According to Laurel, the NPQSD office aims to prevent the entry of foreign pests into the country via this premier Freeport, prevent the spread of pests already existing in the country and comply with the phytosanitary requirements of the trading partners.

“Today, we are making substantial progress in our aim to guarantee the well-being of our agriculture industry and the prosperity of our farmers,” Laurel said.

“The establishment of this new office in Subic holds a significant importance due to its position as a prominent center for trade and logistics. Let us continuously improve our border control system with increased efficiency and effectiveness,” he added.

SBMA Chairman Aliño said that the agency is happy to accommodate the BPI’s NPQSD, citing that the bureau’s office here would help ensure that Subic Bay Freeport will prevent the smuggling of illegal agricultural products.

He added that the agencies involved, including the Bureau of Customs, are following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s thrust to combat agricultural smuggling, providing a digitized government service, and ensuring proper border control.