Bachmann graces special PSA Forum

The Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) holds a special edition of its weekly Forum this Thursday with no less than Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann as exclusive guest.

The public sports program is set at 10:30 a.m. at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Bachmann is expected to discuss the country’s historic campaign in the just concluded Paris Olympics, the coming Paralympic Games Paris, as well as the other projects of the government sports agency for the athletes and grassroots initiatives.

The Forum is presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s leading sports entertainment gateway ArenaPlus.

The session is regularly livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/

PhilippineSportswritersAssociation.

PSA president Nelson Beltran enjoins members to attend the Forum which is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.