ArenaPlus welcomes Carlos Yulo to Manila Homecoming Parade

Sports betting app ArenaPlus joined the country in welcoming Olympic double gold medalist and ArenaPlus ambassador Carlos Yulo, along with other Filipino Olympians, during the Manila Homecoming Parade on 14 August.

The homecoming parade aims to honor the 22 ASTIG Filipino athletes who bravely fought, competed, and performed their best during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The parade started at Aliw Theater in Pasay City and ended at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, passing by Roxas Boulevard, P. Burgos Avenue, Finance Road, Taft and Quirino Avenues, and Adriatico Street.

Earlier this year, ArenaPlus filmed its first Olympic TV commercial with Yulo at Rizal Park. This moment was nostalgic for Yulo and the brand, as he wore an ArenaPlus lei throughout the parade.

This moment was, indeed, historic for the Filipinos and the local sports community, with Yulo winning two golds in men's floor exercise and men's vault and two bronze medals by women boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas.

Joining the Olympian medalists were ArenaPlus Ambassador and Olympian boxer Eumir Marcial, Aireen Ando, Carlos Paalam, Dottie Ardina, Kayla Sanchez, Joanie Delgaco, and Samantha Catantan, among others.

Recently, the brand gave Yulo P5 million as an "Astig Sports Bonus" to support his career-related activities. This is one of the brand's expressions of gratitude to Yulo for bringing pride to our country and making a historic and pivotal moment in Filipino sports. ArenaPlus will continue to stand with them as they prepare to raise the flag anew in future competitions.