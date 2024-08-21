7 BIFF surrender

ZAMBOANGA CITY—Seven former gunmen of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF)–Bungos Faction yesterday yielded and turned over their weapons to the 1st Brigade Combat Team (1st BCT) in Pigcalagan, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte

1st BCT Commander Brig. Gen. Jose Vladimir Cagara said the seven gunmen were former members of the BIFF-Bungus faction operating in Sultan Kudarat.

According to Cagara, two of the former BIFF members surrendered to the 6th Mechanized Battalion, bringing with them their firearms, including a Garand rifle and a Sniper Rifle Cal 7.62.

The five others surrendered to the 99IB along with other weapons including a 60mm mortar, an M14, a Garand rifle, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), magazines and ammunition.

Cagara immediately presented the seven BIFF-Bungus Faction members to Maj. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete, the commander of the 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force (JTF)- Central, during his visit on Monday to the 1st BCT headquarters.

With the assistance of the Ministry of Public Order and Safety, the Ministry of Social Services and Development and their respective local government units, the former rebels who were victims of terroristic ideology and circumstances were provided with initial financial assistance and food packs.

Nafarrete noted that the surrender of these personalities is a result of the collaborative efforts of the military, the local government units, stakeholders, and the peace-loving citizens of Maguindanao del Norte.

“Our troops from the JTF-Central will continue to bolster our efforts with partner stakeholders to put an end to terrorism in Central and South-Central Mindanao and convince the remaining terrorists to end their armed struggle and return to the mainstream society,” Nafarrete added.

Meanwhile, two former members of the New People’s Army who surrendered earlier to the military have revealed the location of two high-caliber guns they used during encounters with government forces.

With the help of barangay officials, the firearms were found and immediately recovered and turned over to the 55th IB.