41 quarantined in QC: Monkeypox patient visited spa, derma clinic

The Quezon City government has placed 41 individuals under quarantine after coming into contact with a 33-year-old man who contracted monkeypox, the country’s first case since December.

In a press conference, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte revealed that although the patient was not a resident of the city, he had visited a dermatology clinic and received services from a masseuse at a spa there.

Belmonte also disclosed that the patient had frequented similar spas in other cities during the same period.

The city government ordered the closure of Infinity Massage Spa along E. Rodriguez Avenue after QC Health Department personnel found out the wellness center failed to renew its business permit.

“Based on our records, aside from lacking a business permit, they also did not have the necessary ancillary permits such as a sanitary permit, environmental clearance, and fire inspection certificate,” Belmonte said in Filipino.

“They were operating illegally, which increased the likelihood of other illegal activities occurring there,” she added.

The man, who had no recent travel history, began showing symptoms, including fever and a distinctive rash, in early August. He was diagnosed with monkeypox on 18 August after visiting the establishments.

During the doctor’s clinical assessment, he observed rash-like skin lesions on the patient’s arms, face, trunk, back and other body parts.

The doctor promptly coordinated with the barangay to transport the patient to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine for specimen collection.

“Fortunately, the doctor’s swift response prevented a further spread of the virus,” Belmonte said.

“Along with this, we will continue to strengthen our system for controlling and addressing mpox,” she added.

The case was identified through enhanced government surveillance prompted by an mpox outbreak in Africa that was reported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Circulating locally

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said that since the patient had not traveled abroad, the virus is likely circulating locally.

He cautioned, “The mpox virus is among us. This is a warning to everybody,” noting that nine cases were detected in 2023.

Officials are awaiting genetic sequencing results to determine the specific strain of the virus.

The WHO has declared mpox a global public health emergency, its highest alert level, due to the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and its spread to neighboring countries.

Strict monitoring ordered

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the relevant government agencies to continue monitoring the areas and the people vulnerable to mpox.

The President on Tuesday met with Herbosa and other officials to discuss the presence of mpox in the country.

“Continue surveillance, especially in areas and the people most vulnerable to the disease,” Marcos said.

Herbosa, meanwhile, said there is no public emergency on mpox, citing the low number of cases and the disease’s low fatality rate. No border control measures will be introduced.

He said that people who are immunocompromised are the most vulnerable to mpox.

According to the WHO, mpox is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Symptoms include a painful rash or skin lesions which can last two to four weeks accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

Most people who contract mpox recover fully, though some patients may experience severe illness.

Mpox can be transmitted through intimate contact like touching or kissing. Pregnant women could also pass the virus to their unborn baby.

The WHO clarified that the mpox outbreak is not another Covid-19 as they have studied the disease more closely and have the means to control and treat it. It declared an international health emergency for mpox.

Herbosa assured the President the DoH is ready to treat and manage mpox.