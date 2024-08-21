3 new BARMM towns declared unconstitutional

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared three newly-created municipalities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as unconstitutional.

In its en banc session, the High Court granted partially the petitions in challenging the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act Numbers 54 and 55 that paved the way in creating the towns of Datu Sinsuat Balabaran and Sheik Abas Hamza carved out from the municipality of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

The petitioners also sought the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act Number 53 which made the town of Nuling from Sultan Kudarat a municipality.

To recall, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) had issued Resolution Numbers 11011 and 11012 for the conduct of a plebiscite to ratify the creation of the new towns on 7 and 21 September, respectively.

However, the Supreme Court also ruled on the matter stating that “Respondent Commission on Elections is enjoined to desist from holding plebiscites on 7 and 21 September 2024, and from performing any and all acts related to the ratification of Bangsamoro Autonomy Act Nos. 53, 54, and 55,” the SC added.

As this developed, the Bangsamoro Government had issued a statement with regard to the issue on Tuesday night stating that the BARMM respects the Supreme Court ruling.

BARMM spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun said that they fully understand the important reasons behind the decision and will abide by it in its entirety.

“The Bangsamoro Government has and will always be committed to working within the legal framework of the land and will ensure that all actions moving forward reflect our unwavering dedication to legal processes and democratic principles,” the statement read.